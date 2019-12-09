  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:30 PMExtra
    8:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    8:30 PMBob Hearts Abishola
    9:00 PMAll Rise
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bus Driver, Homewood, Liberty Avenue, Local News, Pittsburgh News, Port Authority Police, Port Authority Police Department


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Port Authority Police Department is requesting help identifying a man who allegedly punched a bus driver in the face.

The man boarded a Port Authority bus at Homewood Station around 8:20 p.m. on Sunday. When he went to exit near the Liberty Avenue stop, he punched the driver in the face.

Assualting a transit worker can lead to a charge of aggravated assault and potentially be listed on someone’s criminal record as a misdemeanor or a felony depending on the severity.

Anyone who has any information about the man should contact Port Authority police at 412-255-1385, and callers may remain anonymous.

Comments