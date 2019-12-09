Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Port Authority Police Department is requesting help identifying a man who allegedly punched a bus driver in the face.
The man boarded a Port Authority bus at Homewood Station around 8:20 p.m. on Sunday. When he went to exit near the Liberty Avenue stop, he punched the driver in the face.
Assualting a transit worker can lead to a charge of aggravated assault and potentially be listed on someone’s criminal record as a misdemeanor or a felony depending on the severity.
Anyone who has any information about the man should contact Port Authority police at 412-255-1385, and callers may remain anonymous.
