PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Pennsylvania Governor Tom Corbett and associate professor at Duquesne University School of Law Joseph Sabino Mistick joined KDKA’s Stacy Smith on Tuesday about the importance of southwestern Pennsylvania in the 2020 election.

When asked if Congressman Conor Lamb is vulnerable because of the ongoing impeachment talks involving President Donald Trump, Mistick said Lamb most likely has nothing to worry about.

“He cant rest of his laurels either,” Mistick said. “He has some accomplishments, legislatively … So I think he is in pretty good shape.”

Corbett said the impeachment talk could catch up to Lamb and noted that the Republicans have a strong candidate in Sean Parnell.

“I think the front of the ticket is going to lead that … it could affect it. It’s a close registered district right now,” Corbett said.

Corbett also shared his thoughts on Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to Beaver County on Tuesday.

“I think it demonstrates to everybody what we all know: Pennsylvania is a key state,” Corbett said.

Many of the leading Democratic candidates for President of the United States will be in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

The forum will be hosted by the American Federation of Teachers, the National Educational Association, and the Alliance to Reclaim Our Schools.

“We are indeed the Keystone state, and education is one of the primary issues,” Mistick said.