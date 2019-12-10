Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There is something a little odd about the upcoming full moon on December 12.
It is not a super moon or eclipse, it’s the timing of the full moon.
Thursday is Dec. 12, and the date of the full moon, and the instant that the moon is full is 12:12am.
That means on 12/12 at 12:12 a.m, the moon will be “full”.
Each full moon has a name that corresponds with the month it occurs.
The full moon that occurs in December is called the “cold moon”.
Obviously, it gets its name from the month where cold temperatures really start to take over for winter.
