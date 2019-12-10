Filed Under:Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Port Authority, Red Line


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Red Line traffic was experiencing delays after a woman fell onto the tracks. The Red Line is now operating normally as of 4:32 p.m.

A Port Authority official said the woman was taken to UPMC Mercy on Tuesday, but there was no update on her condition.

Officials said it was a medical emergency at Fallowfield.

In a tweet, the Port Authority said the Red Line is experiencing a 30 minute delay.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

Comments