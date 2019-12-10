Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Red Line traffic was experiencing delays after a woman fell onto the tracks. The Red Line is now operating normally as of 4:32 p.m.
Update: the Red Line is back to normal operation. https://t.co/GvDemPGVnG
— Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) December 10, 2019
A Port Authority official said the woman was taken to UPMC Mercy on Tuesday, but there was no update on her condition.
Officials said it was a medical emergency at Fallowfield.
The Red line is currently experiencing a 30 min delay. https://t.co/tSAjZjAxXE
— Port Authority Alerts (@PghTransitAlert) December 10, 2019
In a tweet, the Port Authority said the Red Line is experiencing a 30 minute delay.
