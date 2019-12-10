Filed Under:Allegheny College, Allegheny County, Local TV


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An investigation is reportedly underway after a female student at Allegheny College was assaulted in her dorm room by an armed man.

The Meadville Tribune is reporting that the student was assaulted by an unknown man in a dorm room in Ravine Hall on Tuesday morning.

The man is described as appropriately 20 years old with light brown skin and taller than 5-foot-7, The Meadville Tribune reports.

He had a handgun.

