Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An investigation is reportedly underway after a female student at Allegheny College was assaulted in her dorm room by an armed man.
The Meadville Tribune is reporting that the student was assaulted by an unknown man in a dorm room in Ravine Hall on Tuesday morning.
The man is described as appropriately 20 years old with light brown skin and taller than 5-foot-7, The Meadville Tribune reports.
He had a handgun.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.