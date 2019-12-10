numo is a fintech incubator and independent subsidiary of PNC, based in the heart of East Liberty’s fast-growing tech scene.
As a new model for corporate-backed innovation and entrepreneurship, numo’s goal is to build impactful fintech products and spin them off into world-class companies.
The company uses human-centered design research and emerging technologies to solve problems in the financial services industry. Products range in type and target—from consumer solutions to enterprise platforms.
Highlights in numo’s portfolio include: indi, a smart banking app designed to address challenges that are unique to independent workers in today’s gig economy; and Chart, enterprise software that helps real estate developers and brands understand the value of their retail space and predict what’s ahead in an ever-changing, omnichannel world.
You must log in to post a comment.