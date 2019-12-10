Filed Under:Allegheny County, Bethel Park, Bethel Park Police Department, Local TV, Macy's, Retail Theft, Shoplifting


BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) – A man was arrested for allegedly trying to steal $1,300 worth of merchandise from a local Macy’s.

On Facebook, the Bethel Park Police Department say they arrested 47-year-old Albert Swoope from McKeesport for retail theft. Officers say he was trying to steal over $1,300 worth of merchandise from Macy’s.

According to police, retail theft over $1,000 is considered a felony in Pennsylvania.

Police say this isn’t unusual this time of year. Shoplifters will reportedly use the “holiday shopping rush” to blend in and commit thefts.

In the Facebook post, the Bethel Park Police Department says they will “actively arrest and prosecute shoplifters.”

