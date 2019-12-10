WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) – A Nevada man accused of stalking a 15-year-old girl on social media for more than a year was arrested after he allegedly drove to her home in West Mifflin to have sex with her.

According to a criminal complaint, police say 30-year-old Renad Bautista started stalking the 15-year-old girl when she was 13 in August of 2018.

Police say he was “constantly contacting” the victim, allegedly making comments about having sex with her, asking for nudes and threatening to come to her home and kill her when she didn’t immediately respond to his messages. He also sent mail to her house, police say.

In the spring of 2019, the criminal complaint says the FBI Violent Crimes Against Children Task Force launched an uncover investigation and took over the victim’s social media accounts.

While pretending to be the victim, police say Bautista told them that he knew she was a minor. He allegedly told undercover investigators that he was going to marry her and said multiple times that he wanted to have sex with her.

On Monday, West Mifflin Police received a report about a suspicious vehicle on Addison Avenue with a Nevada license plate. Police say they learned the vehicle had been stolen.

When the arrived on scene, they met with a man who allegedly told them he was there to visit his female friend. Police say he gave the name of the victim and police were able to identify Bautista. He was taken into custody.

He allegedly admitted to stalking the victim, sending her nude photographs, telling her he wanted to have sex with her and threatening to kill her. Police say he also told them that he kept creating new Instagram accounts because the victim had blocked him multiple times.

Bautista is facing multiple charges, including terrorist threats, stalking and a felony count of unlawful contact with a minor. His bond was set at $20,000 and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 19.