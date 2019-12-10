



BOSTON (KDKA) — The Patriots are claiming they unknowingly violated NFL policy when taping from the press box during the Browns/Bengals game.

According to the team, the Patriots sent a crew that was filming their scout, who was watching the Browns take on the Bengals in Cleveland that week. The crew apparently filmed some of the field and sideline from the press box. The crew was working on a piece for the “Do Your Job” series on the Patriots website.

“Patriots: Video Crew ‘Unknowingly Violated League Policy’ In Cleveland”

Patriots: Video Crew ‘Unknowingly Violated League Policy’ In Clevelandhttps://t.co/97IKURfsvq — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) December 10, 2019

The filming was cleared with the Browns, but the team did not inform the Bengals. When questioned, the crew turned over the footage to the league.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was asked about the situation during his Monday press conference. “I’m aware of the incident, but the league is investigating it. So I have no comment,” Taylor said.

The Patriots said the failure to inform the Bengals and the league was an “unintended oversight.”

According to the latest reports regarding the situation, the video confiscated was around eight minutes long, focusing on the Bengals sideline, specifically coaches and players.

“A source tells me a Bengals employee was watching the videographer/cameraman who identified himself as a Robert Kraft employee. The Bengals employee kept an eye on that monitor, the shot was of the Bengals coaches and staff on the sidelines for the entire 1st quarter.”

A source tells me a Bengals employee was watching the videographer/cameraman who identified himself as a Robert Kraft employee. The Bengals employee kept an eye on that monitor, the shot was of the Bengals coaches and staff on the sidelines for the entire 1st quarter. — Dianna (@diannaESPN) December 9, 2019

“the Bengals employee flagged media relations. Bengals security then interviewed the Kraft videographer. This was also taped. The cameraman asked if they could just delete the footage and it all be forgotten per sources”

the Bengals employee flagged media relations. Bengals security then interviewed the Kraft videographer. This was also taped. The cameraman asked if they could just delete the footage and it all be forgotten per sources — Dianna (@diannaESPN) December 9, 2019

“Sources say there was a guy interviewing a Patriots pro scout before the game but that was over when the game started.”

Sources say there was a guy interviewing a Patriots pro scout before the game but that was over when the game started. — Dianna (@diannaESPN) December 9, 2019

Full Statement From New England Patriots:

For the past year, the New England Patriots content team has produced a series of behind-the scenes features on various departments within the organization. The seven previous “Do Your Job” episodes are archived on patriots.com. On Sunday, Dec. 8, the content team sent a three-person video crew to the Bengals-Browns game at FirstEnergy Stadium in order to capture one part of a longer feature on the Patriots scouting department, in this case a Patriots pro personnel scout while he was working in the press box.

While we sought and were granted credentialed access from the Cleveland Browns for the video crew, our failure to inform the Bengals and the League was an unintended oversight. In addition to filming the scout, the production crew – without specific knowledge of League rules – inappropriately filmed the field from the press box. The sole purpose of the filming was to provide an illustration of an advance scout at work on the road. There was no intention of using the footage for any other purpose. We understand and acknowledge that our video crew, which included independent contractors who shot the video, unknowingly violated a league policy by filming the field and sideline from the press box. When questioned, the crew immediately turned over all footage to the league and cooperated fully.

The production crew is independent of our football operation. While aware that one of the scouts was being profiled for a “Do Your Job” episode, our football staff had no other involvement whatsoever in the planning, filming or creative decisions made during the production of these features.

We accept full responsibility for the actions of our production crew at the Browns-Bengals game.

The Pats take on the Bengals Sunday.