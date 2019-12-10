Filed Under:Arizona Diamondbacks, MLB, MLB Offseason, MLB Winter Meetings, New York Mets, Pittsburgh Pirates, Pittsburgh Sports, Starling Marte


PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– As the MLB Winter Meetings continue, there is now at least one goal from the Pirates brought to the light.

MLB Insider Jon Heyman reports that the Bucs want a catcher for the former All-Star outfielder.

“Pirates goal in Marte talks: young, controllable catcher”

Heyman says the Mets are still a trade partner option.

“Starling Marte continues to be available. Mets haven’t totally ruled it out even after Marisnick pickup. Will meet here with Pitts.”

Marte admitted to reporters that a trade would be welcomed on his end, and he alluded that the Mets would be a landing spot he would like.

Other teams reportedly interested in Marte’s services include the Arizona Diamondbacks.

