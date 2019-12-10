PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– As the MLB Winter Meetings continue, there is now at least one goal from the Pirates brought to the light.
MLB Insider Jon Heyman reports that the Bucs want a catcher for the former All-Star outfielder.
“Pirates goal in Marte talks: young, controllable catcher”
Pirates goal in Marte talks: young, controllable catcher
— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 10, 2019
Heyman says the Mets are still a trade partner option.
“Starling Marte continues to be available. Mets haven’t totally ruled it out even after Marisnick pickup. Will meet here with Pitts.”
Starling Marte continues to be available. Mets haven’t totally ruled it out even after Marisnick pickup. Will meet here with Pitts.
— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 10, 2019
Marte admitted to reporters that a trade would be welcomed on his end, and he alluded that the Mets would be a landing spot he would like.
Other teams reportedly interested in Marte’s services include the Arizona Diamondbacks.
You must log in to post a comment.