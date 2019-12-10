



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Bucs have unveiled the date and details for next year’s PiratesFest.

The all-day event will take place at PNC Park on January 25th and admission is free to the public. Season ticket holders will have their own session from 9 a.m. to noon on that day, while the rest of fans will be able to take part in the activites from noon to 5:00 p.m.

“Save the date 🗓 PiratesFest returns to PNC Park on Saturday, January 25!”

Save the date 🗓 PiratesFest returns to PNC Park on Saturday, January 25!

The highlights of the event include autograph sessions that will be ticketed and the tickets will be sold prior to the event. A kids autograph session will be free.

Players and executives will be making appearances in the Press Conference Room throughout the day, while fans will have a chance for a photo opportunity in the Pirates dugout.

Games and booth will be set up in the club level of the stadium, while fans will have chances to meet current and former Pirates players.

More information on the event can be found at the Pirates website.