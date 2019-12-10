



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After two days of warmer weather, a huge temperature drop is on the way.

A stubborn front is finally moving out of the area. KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley says it took a while for the front to move, but now we’ll see temperatures decline for the remainder of the day.

Ron Smiley explained this morning that the cold front is a little hard to see with temperatures across Western Pennsylvania in the 50s.

However, he says temperatures will be 40 degrees by noon.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Highs both today and yesterday hit 56. Unless you were outside late, though, you might have missed the high.

Rain was falling heavily yesterday. The final total in Pittsburgh tallies in just shy of an inch at .90 inches.

Temperatures will continue to head south over the next 72 hours. Ron Smiley says we’ll bottom out on Thursday morning with early lows in the teens. In 48 hours, we’re going to see a temperature change of 40 degrees. The temperature high for Tuesday is 56 and Thursday’s low is 16.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.