PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are searching for a missing elderly woman who could be in danger.

Police posted an alert early Tuesday morning for Beatrice Stapf, 83, of Pittsburgh’s Morningside neighborhood.

Stapf was last seen around 8 p.m. Monday night in the 1200 block of Chislett Street, near St. Raphael Elementary School.

Police said Stapf wears a medical bracelet, but let it at her home.

Police said officers were conducting a street by street search in Morningside, Highland Park and East Liberty.

