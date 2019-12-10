Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are searching for a missing elderly woman who could be in danger.
Police posted an alert early Tuesday morning for Beatrice Stapf, 83, of Pittsburgh’s Morningside neighborhood.
Stapf was last seen around 8 p.m. Monday night in the 1200 block of Chislett Street, near St. Raphael Elementary School.
Police said Stapf wears a medical bracelet, but let it at her home.
Police said officers were conducting a street by street search in Morningside, Highland Park and East Liberty.
