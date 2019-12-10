



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Patriots are claiming they unknowingly violated NFL policy when taping from the press box during the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals game.

According to the team, the Patriots sent a crew that was filming their scout, who was watching the Browns take on the Bengals in Cleveland that week. The crew apparently filmed some of the field and sideline from the press box. The crew was working on a piece for the “Do Your Job” series on the Patriots website.

The filming was cleared with the Browns, but the team did not inform the Bengals.

Steelers guard Ramon Foster, who is also the player’s union representative for the team, was asked about the Patriots’ newest recording controversy on 93.7 The Fan.

“I really hope they’re not playing afoul like that because if that’s the case, I think that’s bigger than steroids, HGH or anything else like that. You’re slanting a game and you’re not giving both sides of the ball a fair competition. That’s ‘if’,” Foster said.

CBS Sports reports that The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. is reporting that the footage, which has been obtained by the Bengals and the NFL, includes about eight minutes of footage “focusing on recording the Bengals’ sideline.”