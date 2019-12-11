Comments
HAMPTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Hampton Township.
On Wednesday, Allegheny County officials say a 28-year-old woman passenger was killed after the northbound vehicle she was in crossed the southbound lanes on Route 8 and was struck by a southbound vehicle.
Route 8 is closed in both directions for “a couple hours,” officials say.
Police officers are redirecting traffic.
