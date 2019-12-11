Comments
HOMEWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) — Officials say they apprehended a violent fugitive that was a “danger to the community.”
On Wednesday, Allegheny County Sheriff’s Detectives apprehended 19-year-old Michael Stuvaints on arrest warrants for fleeing and eluding police and nine additional bench warrants.
Officials say the bench warrants were related to cases involving felony receiving stolen property, felony narcotics offenses, aggravated assault, fleeing and eluding police, and flight to avoid apprehension.
Officials learned Stuvaints was staying in Homewood and apprehended him while he was sleeping.
They found a semi-automatic pistol on a chair near the bed and 13 ounces of marijuana.
In his car, detectives found 382 stamp bags of suspected heroin.
