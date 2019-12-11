Filed Under:Anthony Chickillo, Antonio Brown, Ben Roethlisberger, NFL, Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Antonio Brown has taken to Twitter once again to rip his former teammates and former league.

Wednesday morning, the free agent wideout released a flurry of Tweets calling Ben Roethlisberger a loser and bringing up his past legal issues.

“Check his stats before I came n I was done with that loser long time ago”

Brown has also called the NFL racist, claiming many other active players have actual criminal charges and are still allowed to play.

“Guess all mighty @nfl can hold players out against there will no criminal charges pending nothing but
A Caucasian player gets a domestic go to jail still out there playing targeted hate against us everywhere my peeps”

“These guys still working we know life not fair but targeted hate get intervention filed
@NFLPA”

Brown released a doctored photo of himself to describe his “situation” for his followers on Instagram.

“The owners sent the hit to the media ; media carried it out; as The agent and nflpa witness me go down no help no protection full take down on us every time !”

