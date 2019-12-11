PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Antonio Brown has taken to Twitter once again to rip his former teammates and former league.
Wednesday morning, the free agent wideout released a flurry of Tweets calling Ben Roethlisberger a loser and bringing up his past legal issues.
“Check his stats before I came n I was done with that loser long time ago”
— AB (@AB84) December 11, 2019
Brown has also called the NFL racist, claiming many other active players have actual criminal charges and are still allowed to play.
“Guess all mighty @nfl can hold players out against there will no criminal charges pending nothing but
A Caucasian player gets a domestic go to jail still out there playing targeted hate against us everywhere my peeps”
— AB (@AB84) December 11, 2019
“These guys still working we know life not fair but targeted hate get intervention filed
@NFLPA”
— AB (@AB84) December 11, 2019
Brown released a doctored photo of himself to describe his “situation” for his followers on Instagram.
“The owners sent the hit to the media ; media carried it out; as The agent and nflpa witness me go down no help no protection full take down on us every time !”
