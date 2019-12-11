PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — On Wednesday morning, Allegheny County Sheriffs arrived at Allegheny County Treatment Alternative to transport an inmate back to the Allegheny County Jail.

However, when they entered, Andre Lowery, a 27-year-old inmate from Pittsburgh, ran out the door and jumped over a railing, falling approximately 35 feet onto a concrete surface, immediately becoming disabled.

As the officers then approached Lowery to come to his aid, he said: “I didn’t want to go back to jail, I should not have jumped over the railing, I didn’t know it was that far down.”

Lowery was then taken to UPMC Mercy and treated for a severe leg injury.

Sheriffs had arrived at ACTA to transport Lowery to Allegheny County Jail after he had gotten into a physical altercation with another inmate at the facility.

Lowery was being housed at the alternative housing facility as a sentence related to charges of receiving stolen property, unauthorized usage of a motor vehicle, and escape.