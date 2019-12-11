Comments
NORTH SIDE (KDKA) — A police officer fatally shot a pit bull that charged the officer after attacking a poodle on the North Side.
Officials responded to the intersection of Viola and Catoctin Streets on Wednesday just after 4:30 p.m. for a report of two dogs fighting.
Officers found a poodle, covered in blood, that was being cared for by its owner.
A pit bull got up from the ground and charged at an officer.
The officer fatally shot the dog.
The owner of the poodle rushed her dog to the vet and later told officials the pit bull was not on a leash when it attacked her dog.
The owner of the pit bull told police he stabbed and pepper-sprayed his dog multiple times during the attack.
Police are investigating, and the pit bull’s owner may be charged.
You must log in to post a comment.