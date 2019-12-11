



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh woke up to 50 degree weather yesterday, but today temps feel like they’re in the teens.

The cold air has arrived with temperatures in the low 20s, and even some teens, out there.

When you factor in winds, KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley says it pulls down the “feels like” temperature to the teens so make sure you bundle up this morning. He says the cold air stays in place through tomorrow morning.

When you see temperatures drop like we have over the past 24 hours, Ron Smiley says that usually means the skies have cleared out. In this case, they have.

We will see plenty of sunshine today and it appears low 30s should be expected for highs.

Looking ahead, Ron Smiley says we have what appears to be two other solid rain chances over the next seven days.

The first arrives late Friday, wrapping up Sunday around noon. Light showers turning to a snow chance for elevated areas should be expected for area.

We then get another moisture-rich system pushing through Monday afternoon that will wrap up on Wednesday morning. This system could potentially drop enough rain to cause some flooding concerns.

