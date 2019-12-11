Comments
MUNHALL (KDKA) — Ryan Laubham, a former Munhall Volunteer Firefighter has been sentenced to 18-36 months in state prison and seven years probation after pleading guilty to three arson charges.
Laubham admitted to starting two fires in December of 2018 on Crawford Avenue.
RELATED: Munhall Volunteer Firefighter Admits To Starting Two Fires
When he spoke with police and investigators, Laubham said he started the fires because “he was bored.”
Laubham pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated arson, two counts of arson endangering persons, and one count of arson endangering first responders.
You must log in to post a comment.