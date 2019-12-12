Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Rep. Conor Lamb says he will vote for both articles of impeachment against President Trump, the Post-Gazette reports.
Conor Lamb has told our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that the evidence against the president is strong “and President Trump has admitted almost all of it.”
Lamb did vote for the impeachment inquiry, but up until now, he had stayed quiet about whether he thought the president should be impeached.
“It’s not about personality. It’s not about party. It’s about what the evidence shows,” Lamb told KDKA political editor Jon Delano in the beginning of October.

