Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The county has shut down a popular bar in Lawrenceville after it didn’t pay its alcohol tax.
Hambone’s is now padlocked, Allegheny County Treasurer John Weinstein announced on Thursday.
He says Hambone’s on Bulter Street failed to pay more than $13,000 and now the treasure is “forced to initiate closure proceeding.”
“It’s not fair to Allegheny County taxpayers who pay the Alcoholic Beverage Tax to establishment owners to not have their money submitted to the county,” Treasure Weinstein said in a press release.
On Hambone’s website, it says the pub has been family owned and operated for over 30 years.
You must log in to post a comment.