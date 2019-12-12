  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Ron Smiley
Filed Under:Forecast, Local TV, Pittsburgh Forecast, Pittsburgh Weather, Ron Smiley, weather


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After a few days of 50 degree weather, the cold temperatures and the snow are officially here.

Cold air is now here. KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley says we did have light snow in some parts last night, including a decent blanket of snow that fell in parts of Lawrence and northern Butler counties.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Morning lows were in the teens. Ron Smiley says we bottomed out near 15 degrees this morning in Pittsburgh.

There isn’t much of a chill in the air. The lowest wind chill value showed up in Franklin where they were at 6 degrees. Ron Smiley expects highs today will be just shy of 40 degrees for most places.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Friday will see a return of scattered showers, he says, mainly southeast of Pittsburgh. Rain in Pittsburgh is set to arrive in the evening hours with a soggy Saturday possible. Most Saturday rain will be seen in the morning.

Rain showers turn to snow showers for Sunday, with some light accumulations possible in many places — including Pittsburgh.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Monday could see some issues as there looks to be a solid chance for freezing rain and snow before rain is set to arrive. It could be a big mess to start the day on Monday afternoon as the freezing rain arrives.

