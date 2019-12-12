Comments
TROY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — When Venango County Sheriffs attempted to arrest a man on a domestic relations arrest warrant, he fled the scene and led them on a chase.
Donald Smith, a 41-year-old male of Cooperstown, Pa., fled police in a vehicle and traveled along State Route 427 and State Route 27.
State Police were called in to assist the Venango County Sheriffs with apprehension. Smith stopped his vehicle on Fauncetown Road but refused to exit his car.
When officers approached his car, he again tried to drive away. An officer then shot out one of Smith’s tires to keep him from fleeing and took him into custody.
Smith is now facing charges of fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.
You must log in to post a comment.