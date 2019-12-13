Comments
WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are trying to figure out who shot and killed someone’s pet cat in Indiana County.
According to state police, a person reported that their cat had been shot. Police say the cat was found wounded outside the victim’s house on Green Valley Road in White Township.
The cat suffered a gunshot wound to the neck. Police say it appears the cat was shot with a BB gun.
After several hours, police say it died from its injuries.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.