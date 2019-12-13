MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — Along 5th Avenue in downtown McKeesport there is a lot of blight.

It’s also one of the main areas where city officials want to redevelop. Their hope is to add new businesses.

“There’s this sense of pride about McKeesport. There’s a belief in McKeesport,” said Mayor Michael Cherepko.

With that pride and even some passion, people are hoping for a bigger and better McKeesport.

This morning, a redevelopment project, through the Governor Tom Wolf Administration was announced.

Three million dollars will go towards cleaning up and creating more opportunities.

“And they’re being provided by our partners that are invested in McKeesport. Duquesne Light, First Commonwealth Bank, Noble Environmental and UPMC,” said Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary, Dennis Davin.

“We want to help make this community vibrant and revitalize it and that’s why we made this investment,” said Duquesne Light Director of Communications, Hollie Geitner.

New jobs, affordable housing, and tourism are on the list.

But there’s also that need to get people and businesses to move here and stay here.

“To increase that foundation. To get individuals to make that investment to be here, to stabilize that tax base,” said Mayor Cherepko.

The funding will be spread out over six years.