FAYETTE COUNTY (KDKA) — Officials are looking for a Fayette County bank robber.
The Pennsylvania State Police Troop B announced a suspect robbed the Scottdale Bank & Trust in Vanderbilt on Friday at around 12:31 p.m.
Anyone with information call 724-439-7111.
State Police Uniontown is seeking the identity of this Suspect, who is wanted in a bank robbery at the Scottdale Bank & Trust in Vanderbilt, Borough Fayette County at 1231 this afternoon. Anyone with information, please contact PSP Uniontown at 724-439-7111 pic.twitter.com/zqqb5B9ZsG
— TroopB (@PSPTroopBPIO) December 13, 2019
