Filed Under:Bank Robber, Fayette County, Local TV, Vanderbilt


FAYETTE COUNTY (KDKA) — Officials are looking for a Fayette County bank robber.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The Pennsylvania State Police Troop B announced a suspect robbed the Scottdale Bank & Trust in Vanderbilt on Friday at around 12:31 p.m.

Anyone with information call 724-439-7111.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Comments