  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMExtra
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    03:37 AMThe American Athlete
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Birthday Party, Irwin, K-9, K9, Local TV, Peyton Estochin, Police Dogs


IRWIN, Pa. (KDKA) — One local girl did not ask for any presents on her birthday.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Instead, 8-year-old Peyton Estochin held a fundraiser for police K-9s on Friday in Irwin.

She is the founder of Peyton’s K-9s, a non-profit that raises money to buy equipment and cover bills for K-9 units in need.

Friday’s event included a meet-and-greet event with the police dogs and their handlers.

The Estochin family is anticipating the event will raise thousands of dollars.

“We started with a vet bill for a local community K9 that had cancer. … Since then, it has become so big since then, with other handles reaching out because they saw what she was doing,” Peyton’s mother Jessica said. “She found a need for it. … Now she does ballistic vest, she does Narcan kits. … She does everything that they need.”

Comments