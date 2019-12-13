IRWIN, Pa. (KDKA) — One local girl did not ask for any presents on her birthday.
Instead, 8-year-old Peyton Estochin held a fundraiser for police K-9s on Friday in Irwin.
She is the founder of Peyton’s K-9s, a non-profit that raises money to buy equipment and cover bills for K-9 units in need.
Friday’s event included a meet-and-greet event with the police dogs and their handlers.
The Estochin family is anticipating the event will raise thousands of dollars.
“We started with a vet bill for a local community K9 that had cancer. … Since then, it has become so big since then, with other handles reaching out because they saw what she was doing,” Peyton’s mother Jessica said. “She found a need for it. … Now she does ballistic vest, she does Narcan kits. … She does everything that they need.”
You must log in to post a comment.