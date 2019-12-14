PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh announced on Saturday that on January 6, 2020, eight groups of parishes will merge.

Twenty-six parishes will be in this merger.

The eight new parishes are as follows:

Archangel Gabriel: This will serve Kennedy, McKees Rocks, and Robinson. It will merge Holy Trinity, Saint John of God, and Saint Malachy.

Christ the Divine Shepherd: This will serve Monroeville and Penn Hills. It will merge Saint Bartholomew, Saint Bernadette, Saint Gerard Majella, North American Martyrs, and Saint Susanna.

Corpus Christi: This will serve Bridgeville and Cecil. It will merge Saint Barbara, Holy Child, and Saint Mary.

Divine Mercy: This will serve City Center and the Hill District. It will merge Saint Benedict the Moor, Epiphany, and Saint Mary of Mercy.

Divine Redeemer: This will serve Aleppo and Sewickley. It will merge Saint James and Saint Mary.

Mary, Mother of God: This will serve McKeesport, North Versailles, Versailles, and White Oak. It will merge Saint Angela Merici, Corpus Christi, Saint Patrick, and Saint Robert Bellarmine.

Saint Andrew the Apostle: This will serve Charleroi, Donora, and Monogahela. It will merge Damien of Molokai, Mary, Mother of the Church, and Our Lady of the Valley.