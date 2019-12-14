



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster may not be ready to return to the lineup against the Bills on Sunday but he’s giving back to the community in the meantime.

“About to surprise some kids with some gifts for the holidays!” the wide receiver tweeted along with a video of several carts at a local Walmart stocked full of toys.

About to surprise some kids with some gifts for the holidays! pic.twitter.com/q6ZSSsru5J — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) December 14, 2019

However, JuJu didn’t stop there.

While exploring the store, he found Alyssa and told her he would buy her a Barbie Dreamhouse.

“You would actually do that?!” She asked.

“Come on, there’s like, 85 surprises in here!” JuJu replied.

🎄 this might be the best feeling! Merry Christmas Alyssa! pic.twitter.com/Coof54qMSK — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) December 14, 2019

While he normally gifts Steelers fans with touchdowns, this week, he was gifting young Steelers fans with Christmas joy.