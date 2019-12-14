PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — 104 cadets have graduated and joined Pennsylvania State Police, according to a press release.
Michael Rosky of Westmoreland County and Eric M. Shrum Dunmyer of Beaver County are joining the Pittsburgh troop.
Michael K. Burkholder of Somerset County, Scott Genser of Allegheny County, Robert V. Martin III of Indiana County, Nicholas M. Moore of Huntingdon County, Thomas M. Mortimer IV of Westmoreland County and Shawn M. Vigne of Cambria County joined the Greensburg troop.
It’s our honor to welcome the 157th class to the #GrayNation. They join a dedicated and selfless group of men and women who serve our commonwealth each and every day. #FirstFinest #PSTA1962 pic.twitter.com/Hg3WAQs4Bx
— PA State Troopers Association (@PSTA_1962) December 13, 2019
Kevin R. Berkeybile of Allegheny County, Anthony M. Parente of Allegheny County and Kenneth W. Windows of Tioga County joined the Belle Vernon troop.
Taylor M. Atkinson of Fayette County, David W. Fogle Jr. of Blair County, Michael A. Geoghegan of Monroe County, James T. Hanley of Westmoreland County, Johnathon M. Mosier of Bradford County
and Jay A. Sandt of Northampton County.
“The ceremony at the Scottish Rite Cathedral marked the culmination of 28 weeks of classroom and physical training,” the press release said.
Awards to graduating cadets were also given out at the ceremony. The full list of new troopers can be viewed here.
