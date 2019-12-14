Comments
2018 Crosstrek SUVs
2017-2018 Impreza hatchbacks
2017-2018 Impreza Sedans
2019 Forester SUVs
2019 Ascent SUVs
Crosstrek Plug-In Hybrid SUVs
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — According to a report from Consumer Reports, Subaru is recalling over 250,000 vehicles that could lose power while driving.
Models affected by the recall are:
The recall is due to a faulty positive crankcase ventilation valve potentially allowing engine oil to enter the combustion chamber.
To see if a vehicle is part of the recall and eligible for a replacement part, motorists can enter their VIN number on Subaru’s website.
