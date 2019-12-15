Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A fire broke out early this morning at a house in Mt. Washington.
Public Safety is calling it a three-alarm fire, meaning it is of moderate severity. Crews are currently trying to extinguish the flames and clear the smoke from the residence, located on the 300 block of Meridan Street.
Public Safety has now confirmed that no one was inside when the fire started and that the building was under construction.
