PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police responded early this morning to a Sunoco gas station in Lawrenceville after a man was shot in the leg.
The shooting happened just after 1:05 a.m. around the gas station, located on the 4000 block of Penn Avenue. The man who was shot was taken to the hospital by a family member.
Despite suffering a gunshot wound to his calf, the man was still conscious and talking when he arrived at the hospital.
Police are currently investigating around 44th Street and Garden Way.
