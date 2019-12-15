Filed Under:Lawrenceville, Local News, Man Injured, Man Shot, Pittsburgh News, Sunoco Gas Station

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police responded early this morning to a Sunoco gas station in Lawrenceville after a man was shot in the leg.

The shooting happened just after 1:05 a.m. around the gas station, located on the 4000 block of Penn Avenue. The man who was shot was taken to the hospital by a family member.

Despite suffering a gunshot wound to his calf, the man was still conscious and talking when he arrived at the hospital.

Police are currently investigating around 44th Street and Garden Way.

Comments