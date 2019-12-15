JACKSON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man had to be taken to the hospital after losing control of his car at 12:39 a.m. today.

A 44-year-old man was driving eastbound on Boals Road when he tried to do a left hand curve, which led to the vehicle sliding across the roadway. It eventually hit a tree, leaving the man’s arm pinned between the tree and the car.

The driver had to be removed from the 2015 Chevrolet Silverado mechanically. Franklin County state police officers responded to the crash. According to a public information release report, the man was from Owego, New York.

The driver was taken to Grove City Hospital and the extent of his injury is still unknown at this time. He was wearing a seatbelt during the crash and was not speeding.