FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is dead after his car went over a hillside and crashed into a tree in Westmoreland County.
The Westmoreland County coroner says the single-vehicle accident happened on State Route 271 in Fairfield Township around 7 p.m. Sunday night.
Benjamin Snyder, 37, of Cambria County was killed.
According to the coroner, he failed to negotiate a curve and went off the road before going through a guide rail, over a hill and into a tree.
The coroner’s office says Snyder became entrapped in the car and was pronounced dead on the scene when the coroner arrived.
He was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash.
