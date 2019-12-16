  • KDKA TVOn Air

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is dead after his car went over a hillside and crashed into a tree in Westmoreland County.

The Westmoreland County coroner says the single-vehicle accident happened on State Route 271 in Fairfield Township around 7 p.m. Sunday night.

Benjamin Snyder, 37, of Cambria County was killed.

According to the coroner, he failed to negotiate a curve and went off the road before going through a guide rail, over a hill and into a tree.

The coroner’s office says Snyder became entrapped in the car and was pronounced dead on the scene when the coroner arrived.

He was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash.

