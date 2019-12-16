Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates signed catcher Luke Maile to a one-year deal.
The team announced the news Monday.
Maile played last season with the Toronto Blue Jays, where he had 18 hits in 119 at-bats. He also threw out 13 runners in 66 games.
The 28-year-old is considered a defensive-first player and has played five MLB seasons.
#Pirates today signed catcher Luke Maile (pronounced mail-ee) to a one-year contract for the 2020 season
Maile is 28–spent last year in Toronto with Cherrington
He is known as a good pitch framer—his best RBI season came in 2015 when he drive in 27 with #Rays
— Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) December 16, 2019
