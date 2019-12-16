Filed Under:Baseball, MLB, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Pirates


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates signed catcher Luke Maile to a one-year deal.

The team announced the news Monday.

Maile played last season with the Toronto Blue Jays, where he had 18 hits in 119 at-bats. He also threw out 13 runners in 66 games.

The 28-year-old is considered a defensive-first player and has played five MLB seasons.

