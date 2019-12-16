PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s going to be an active couple of days and messy commutes for some with slick spots on the overpasses and secondary roads with a quick round of snow showers overnight.
Winter Weather Advisories for Fayette and Greene Co. expire at 10:00 a.m. then most of us will switch to all rain.
WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
A Winter Storm Warning for Garrett County, Maryland will go until 7:00 p.m. where 2-4” of snow and .20” of ice accumulation is possible.
At 4:00 p.m. another Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect across the map as more rain, sleet, freezing rain, and snow arrive and continues through 11:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Wednesday much colder air arrives with highs only in the upper 20s and lows in the low teens.
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
You must log in to post a comment.