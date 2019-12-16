PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Port Authority passengers won’t have to worry about burning data on their phones any longer.

According to Port Authority, passengers on over 400 buses will have access to free WiFi immediately and all vehicles will be equipped with free WiFi early next year.

“We’re excited to be able to make investments like this that improve our customer’s comfort and riding experience,” said CEO Katharine Kelleman. “Free Wi-Fi will better connect passengers who are on-the-go and start to bring our system into the future.”

Port Authority says the signal is on par with 4G LTE and will allow riders to browse social media and check emails but likely won’t be fast enough for larger downloads or HD video streaming.

They also said this decision was made to help those in underserved communities.

“Free Wi-Fi, much like public transit, can open up a world of opportunity,” said Porty Authority Cheif Information Officer Jeffery Devlin.

WiFi on vehicles has been part of an upgrade that has modernized its fleet. Earlier this year, 59 buses with USB ports for mobile device charging were added.

In the coming months, vehicles equipped with WiFi will have a sticker indicating free WiFi near the front doors.