INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) – The death of a premature newborn male in Indiana County is currently under police investigation.
State Police, the Indiana Criminal Investigation Unit and the Indiana County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death of a premature newborn baby boy they say happened around 1:30 a.m. at the Indiana Regional Medical Center in White Township.
Police say the cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy scheduled this morning.
They say the investigation is ongoing.
No more details were released, but police say information will be released “as appropriate.”
