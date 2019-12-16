Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A technology giant is considering new office space in Pittsburgh.
According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Apple is in talks with Walnut Capital about moving into office space in Oakland.
Apple is eyeing up to 90,000 square feet of space in the Pittsburgh Athletic Association building on Fifth Avenue, the Post-Gazette is reporting.
Walnut Capital’s president declined to comment to the Post-Gazette.
Apple’s current headquarters in Pittsburgh is in the Strip District.
The report does not say if Apple would leave the Strip District.
