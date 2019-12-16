



HARRISBURG (KDKA) – A former Pennsylvania governor says he is troubled by President Trump’s alleged actions that led to the impeachment inquiry, saying there was an “abuse of power.”

Former Pa. governor and U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Tom Ridge was in Harrisburg last Tuesday to speak at a symposium sponsored by the Pennsylvania Conservative Energy Forum, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

“I am disappointed and troubled by the very fact that my president – and he is my president – would ask a foreign leader of a troubled country who’s been besieged by an enemy of the United States, to do him a political favor,” Ridge said, according to the Post-Gazette.

“As far as I’m concerned, it is abuse of power.”

Ridge, a Republican, reportedly went on to say that he’s “open-minded” about which candidate he will vote for in the 2020 election.

The House Judiciary Committee voted to pass two articles of impeachment against President Trump: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The House could vote to impeach the president as soon as Wednesday.