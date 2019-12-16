Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Workers in Pittsburgh will have guaranteed sick days next year.
The city’s paid sick day ordinance goes into effect on March 15, 2020.
Paid sick time should be a human right.
Beginning March 15, 2020 all Pittsburgh employers must provide eligible employees with paid sick time to care for themselves or a family member.
It requires companies with 15 or more employees to offer up to 40 hours of paid sick time per year.
Companies with fewer than 15 workers must offer at least 24 hours of paid sick time.
