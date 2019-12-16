  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Paid Sick Time, Paid Sick-Leave, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Workers in Pittsburgh will have guaranteed sick days next year.

The city’s paid sick day ordinance goes into effect on March 15, 2020.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

It requires companies with 15 or more employees to offer up to 40 hours of paid sick time per year.

Companies with fewer than 15 workers must offer at least 24 hours of paid sick time.

Read more about the law here.

Comments