PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Andrew McCutchen’s impact on the Pittsburgh Pirates organization has not been forgotten.
MLB.com named the center fielder the best Pirates player of this decade.
“He was the best of what they once were (2013 MVP!), and a reminder of what they hope to be again,” MLB.com said.
McCutchen was with the Pirates from 2009-17.
He was an All-Star each season from 2011-15, topping .300 in batting average from 2012-14. He was the NL MVP in 2013.
