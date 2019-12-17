PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police were called to a home in Brighton Heights after a baby was left on someone’s porch.

It was around 12:30 this morning when Pittsburgh Police conducted a welfare check at a home on the 1900 block of Termon Avenue in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood.

A woman told police she had heard knocking on her door for several minutes. When she checked, she says she found someone had left a baby on the porch, bundled up in clothes and lying in a carrier.

Through their investigation, police say the baby has been identified and is believed to be related to the woman who discovered the baby.

They also say this situation stems from a domestic dispute involving the baby’s parents. Police say one or both of the parents are juveniles.

The baby was taken to Children’s Hospital and was listed in good health.

Now, police are working with CYS to determine the custody of the baby and whether charges will be filed.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.