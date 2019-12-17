Comments
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A 17-year-old girl is dead after a crash in Mercer County.
The crash happened at the intersection of Route 58 and Fullingmill Road in Jefferson Township.
One vehicle had heavy damage to the front end, while the other had significant damage to the passenger side.
The 17-year-old girl who died was a passenger in one of the cars.
Both drivers were taken to the hospital. An update on their condition was not immediately available.
