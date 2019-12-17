



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Robert Ferrante, a former University of Pittsburgh researcher, convicted of poisoning his wife has made new accusations in an attempt to get a new trial.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Ferrante said he was forced to have his case heard by a local jury, rather than one from outside of Allegheny County.

Ferrante was sentenced to life in prison in 2015 after being found guilty of using cyanide to poison his wife in April 2013.

He is also claiming his own attorneys told him that the judge in the case was upset over the cost of hosting jurors from another part of the case.