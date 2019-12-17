



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local football coach is going to the Super Bowl thanks to a player on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On Tuesday, the Steelers shared a video of Joe Haden surprising high school football coach Ed Dawson with two tickets to the big game in Miami.

Dawson is the coach at Cornell High School in Coraopolis.

The coach was recognized for “his dedication & success,” the Steelers tweeted.

Four years after restarting the football program, Head Coach Ed Dawson led Cornell High School to its first section title in 36 years & to the WPIAL semifinals. To recognize his dedication & success, @joehaden23 surprised Coach Dawson with Super Bowl tickets! pic.twitter.com/Bx6iLq4WEX — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 17, 2019

The team won its first section title in 36 years and made it to the WPIAL semifinals.

“I wanted to come up here and tell coach Dawson all of his hard work, all of his dedication he does to the school and to the football program, we wanted to reward him with two Super Bowl tickets,” Haden said on the video.