PENN HILLS (KDKA) — One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Penn Hills.

Officials said a woman was shot in the chin on Tuesday in the 200 block of Eastgate Drive.

The woman is in surgery, and there is no update on her condition.

The suspect turned himself at Pittsburgh Police headquarters.

He was detained for questioning.

No arrests have been made.

